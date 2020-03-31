When CJ Ross talked Mayweather vs Canelo, Pacquiao vs Bradley scores

Phil Jay

📸 Chris Farina - Top Rank

Continuing our look back into some of the major stories covered by World Boxing News over the years during this coronavirus crisis, the case of CJ Ross comes to mind prominently.

Ross was ridiculed and apparently driven out of boxing after the Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez controversy, but spoke to WBN a couple of years later.

Mayweather was the favorite to beat a young Canelo at the time. But if you looked into what is responsible casino gambling and sports betting, the Mexican was definitely worth a punt on the world-famous strip.

Now living in Ohio after leaving Las Vegas judging behind, Ross had been the subject of questions prior to the 2013 Mayweather vs Canelo encounter.

Taking up post for one of the most awful decisions of all time when Timothy Bradley defeated Manny Pacquiao in 2012, Ross actually named her performance that night as her career-best.

Scoring 115-113 for Bradley in a fight WBN could only give the American two rounds, the victory was greeted with jeers and several weeks of media shaming.

The article was a highly interesting insight into the mindset of Ross, who seemingly had no regrets from her 21-year tenure in the sport.

Beginning with what she’d done since the Mayweather vs Canelo fight, Ross quickly moved on to her 2013 effort.

“I have been working, taking care of family business and I also have relocated out of the state of Nevada,” Ross exclusively told World Boxing News.

“What people don’t understand is that all three judges could have ended the fight (Mayweather vs Canelo), and as a result have the same score, say 116/112. But if you look at the commission’s score sheet, you would likely see they arrived at those scores by different rounds.

On the criticism she received, Ross added: “I have to consider the source because unless the critic was sitting in my seat viewing the fight from the angles I had, and was able to feel or see the power and the flat and missed punches that are not seen by a camera, It’s not real criticism.”

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

PACQUIAO vs BRADLEY

Moving on to the Bradley triumph, Ross had nothing but good memories of her shock card that night.

“In the Bradley v Pacquiao fight I was in the majority of the three judges for 12 out of 12 rounds so I would say that has to be the standout fight for me,” she pointed out.

“But they have all been memorable. I especially have enjoyed the undercard fights which are often more competitive and challenging to judge.”







MMA HOPES

On what she would attempt to do next, which obviously never transpired, Ross concluded: “If not boxing, then I would like to have been involved with MMA.

“I personally have a background in Karate and keeping riding times in college wrestling, but I think it would be a natural thing to pick up in MMA.”

Ross never worked in combat sports again.