Billy Joe Saunders could be stripped of WBO title despite charitable pledge

World Boxing Organization President Paco Valcarcel is considering action against super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.

The possible sanction comes on the back of the British Boxing Board of Control suspending the 30-year-old’s license for a recent social media post.

Saunders has since vowed to help out a domestic violence charity after a video prank went horribly wrong.

“I would like to address the situation at hand. Let me firstly start by apologizing. There is no excuse for my actions,” said Saunders.

“It was a very, very, very bad out of taste joke. I’m a God-fearing man and I do not condone domestic violence under any circumstances.

“When I created the video in poor taste I never considered how people might interpret it and instead was trying to make light of the very stressful situation we have all found ourselves in and the heightened emotions of families being confined to each other’s company.

“It did not cross my mind about the actual reality of domestic violence and its sufferers and the second I realized it could cause upset I quickly took the video down but unfortunately the way social media works, it spread like wildfire.

“I can’t change that, I have and do wholeheartedly apologise.

“I can only take actions to help people. So I will be making a donation from my next fight purse to a British domestic violence charity to help victims and prevent future victims of domestic violence.”

I will also host some workshops and seminars on self-defense for survivors and current or potential sufferers of domestic violence.

“Unfortunately I cannot take the video back, but I can do my bit to help people who suffer or have suffered and become part of the public voice to prevent domestic violence and change future generations’ attitudes and that’s what I am committed to doing.”







WBO

Valcarcel stated he would now work with the BBBofC and follow any guidelines.

“Billy Joe Saunders’ recent actions are unacceptable. With his conduct, he failed his family, his friends, and his fans,” said Valcarcel.

“The WBO will follow the British Boxing Board of Control’s investigation carefully before taking any further action.

Should the BBBofC suspend Saunders for six months or more, the Hatfield man would almost certainly be stripped of his status as a world-title holder.

A fight against Canelo Alvarez already contracted for 2020 now firmly hangs in the balance.