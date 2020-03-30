WBSS to begin 160 etournament on Monday after Mike Tyson wins at heavyweight

RINGSIDE

The coming week will see the start of Season 2 of the eWBSS with a new weight class in the classic World Boxing Super Series eight-man format.

Sunday night, Mike Tyson won the inaugural ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends Tournament’ after an epic battle over 12 rounds against Muhammad Ali. Iron Mike was floored in the opening round but got off the canvas to score two knockdowns of his own in claiming the decision.

On Monday it is time for the legendary middleweights!

Fans voted between Welterweight and Middleweight on the WBSuperSeries Twitter and chose Middleweight as the next division to clash for the eAli Trophy.

The ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends Tournament’ roster:

Sugar Ray Robinson (1)

Sugar Ray Leonard (2)

Marvin Hagler (3)

Carlos Monzon (4)

Jake LaMotta

Ronald Wright

Kelly Pavlik

Fernando Vargas

Sugar Ray Robinson opens the tournament against Fernando Vargas on Monday at 7pm (UK) on World Boxing Super Series Facebook.

The eWBSS tournaments, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, are created by the real World Boxing Super Series to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world during these testing times.

The eWBSS has provided knockdowns in lockdown every day since March 23.