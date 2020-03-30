Mick Conlan turns to quarantine cooking, says ‘Sign me up for Bake-Off!’

World Boxing News

Top Rank boxing star Mick Conlan has turned his hand to baking up a storm as his medicine for coping with the current worldwide shutdown.

The undefeated Irishman, who saw his March 17 clash called off earlier this month due to the coronavirus, has been impressing his followers on social media.

Blasting out cheesecakes left, right and center, Conlan followed it up recently with impressive banana bread.

Conlan even chuckled that he might be ready for a TV cooking show in the near future.

“Sign me up for Bake Off! – Second cheesecake while stuck in quarantine,” said Conlan.

“This s— has brought out the cheesecake maker in me. I might have found my new calling.”

Baked some Banana bread today, I’m prepared for hibernation 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fom5DM0DOm — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) March 28, 2020

Like the rest of us, Conlan has a mass of extra time on his hands as COVID-19 rips through the planet. The current situation is set to last at least another six weeks or more.

Sign me up for Bake Off 😂 2nd cheesecake will stuck in quarantine! This shit has brought out the cheesecake maker in me 👨‍🍳 I might have found my new calling 😂 pic.twitter.com/MhCs1ORmf1 — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) March 22, 2020

What’s becoming a customary New York appearance on St. Patrick’s Day was called off at the last minute. This is despite Conlan making the trip and being willing to fight behind closed doors.

Spending time in a deserted NYC hit home to Conlan how serious the current plight is. But now, Conlan is finding something positive to do with his time.

A couple of weeks ago, it was a completely different scenario for the 2016 Olympian.

“Fight is off. Gutted, to say the least. I spent a lot of time away from my family and spent a lot of money on training for this but unfortunately, it’s been postponed. Hopefully have a date very soon!

TOP RANK

Following the cancellation of Conlan and Shakur Stevenson’s bout due to take place days earlier, Top Rank then released a statement.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Top Rank has postponed all events scheduled for March and April. We are monitoring the situation closely.

“We will reschedule the shows as soon as it’s safe and reasonable to do so. The health and safety of our fighters, staff and ESPN’s incredible production team is the most important thing as we plan our next steps.

“We look forward to the day when we can bring our loyal fans world-class boxing once again. But exercising caution is the most prudent thing to do at this moment.”