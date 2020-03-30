New date for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin as BBBofc extend ban

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

The British Boxing Board of Control has confirmed the banning of all boxing events for the entire month of May, it was revealed on Monday.

Initially, just for a few weeks, the BBBofC have now acted further due to the ongoing situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

“The British Boxing Board of Control has further extended its suspension of Boxing Tournaments. Those under its jurisdiction for the month of May.

“We will continue to follow the Government and Medical Authorities advice. We will keep the situation under review. When it is possible. we will explore all options available to find a way of lifting the suspension when conditions permit.

“We would like to re-emphasize that our thoughts are with everyone affected by Covid-19.

“Please stay home. Stay safe.”

High-profile shows scheduled to take place, including some on the Matchroom schedule, have since been given new dates.

In line with the BBBofC and Government guidelines relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing has postponed all events scheduled to be taking place in May. That’s including Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on May 2.

Also Lee Selby vs. George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on May 9 and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora at The O2 in London on May 23.

Subject to the developing situation, Whyte’s Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title clash with Povetkin has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 4th.

Selby’s IBF Lightweight World Title Final Eliminator against Kambosos Jr has been rescheduled. The date is Saturday, July 11th.

Furthermore, tickets will be valid for these rescheduled dates or refunds will be available from your point of purchase.







USYK vs CHISORA

A new date for Usyk’s blockbuster Heavyweight showdown with Chisora is also being worked on. Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled date once announced and refunds available from your point of purchase.

The health and safety of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans involved with our events remains the top priority for Matchroom Boxing.

We thank everyone for their understanding. We look forward to bringing world-class boxing events back to these shores as soon as it is safe to do so.

Our thoughts are with everybody affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at this difficult time.