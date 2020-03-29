The fight that almost was: Ricky Hatton vs Oscar De La Hoya, 2011 in UK

Phil Jay

On the back of revealing Ricky Hatton almost secured a high-profile clash with Juan Manuel Marquez back in 2010, WBN has since reflected on a possible battle with Oscar De La Hoya.

World Boxing News has been grafting through the archives as the coronavirus continues to ravish the world, bringing several flashback articles to the fore.

Back in November 2010, A story published on www.worldboxingnews.net outlined a potential Hatton vs De La Hoya battle in the UK.

It centered around the David Haye vs Audley Harrison fight taking place in England. Golden Boy representatives confirmed their interest at the time.

An extract from the WBN report at that time read:

Robert Diaz, executive of Golden Boy Promotions, has offered Ricky Hatton a dream fight with one of his heroes on home soil. It could prove too good to turn down for the ‘Hitman’.

Ten-time world champion Oscar De La Hoya is willing to travel over to England to potentially sell-out Hatton’s beloved City of Manchester stadium. An offer Ricky would very hard to resist.

Re-applying for his boxers’ license (which he’d lost at the time due to outside problems) could be in the very near future.

It’s been well documented in the press why Hatton lost his license. The two-weight world champion has just started to get back to the gym and has lost almost two stone in the last four weeks

A date could set aside in the summer at the stadium to make his dream fight with De La Hoya.







OSCAR

De La Hoya announced his retirement in April 2009 after his loss to the number one fighter on the planet Manny Pacquiao. The ten-time world title-holder may feel he can retire with a victory in what would be his first fight on UK soil.

Whether the reason for the match-up was pride or money is a different matter. But both fighters are comfortable in the bank account department.

Therefore, a possible battle in England seems to make sense. It would certainly be a fight that would capture the imagination of the British fans.