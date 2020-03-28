Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak named AIBA Athlete’s Commission Chairman

RINGSIDE

World Champion from Ukraine Olexandr Khyzhniak was elected AIBA Athlete’s commission chair, European champion from Italy Irma Testa became the vice-chair.

AIBA Executive Committee on its last meeting approved candidacies and welcomed Khyzhniak and Testa as a new member of the EC with voting rights. They will take part in their first EC conference-call on March 28th.

“It is a great honor to become a Member of the AIBA Executive Committee for the first time in history as one of the athlete representatives. I take this responsibility seriously and intend to ensure constant incorporation of interests of boxers into the strategic and administrative decision-making processes of AIBA.

I have set a number of priority tasks for my new role, such as the early approval of the AIBA Calendar for the coming years, including the qualification system for the 2024 Olympics. I also find it important to get more detailed clarification of the criteria used by judges to score rounds,” said Oleksandr Khyzhniak.