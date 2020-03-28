Top 50 Pound for Pound Boxers in the World (March 2020)

World Boxing News

Our sport is in limbo at the moment and so is the current Top 50 WBN Pound for Pound Boxers list of the best fighters on the planet.

Last updated earlier this month, the half-century of champions and contenders promises to stay like as is for months to come.

Therefore, Canelo Alvarez remains the number one boxer in the sport as was the case from November last year.

Defeating Sergey Kovalev to become a four-weight ruler, Canelo is the top star at the moment.

In second in Vasyl Lomachenko following his own reign at the summit. In third is heavyweight king Tyson Fury.

WBN P4P TOP 50 (March 2020):

1 Canelo Alvarez LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 1 RECORD IN 2020:

2 Vasyl Lomachenko LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 2 RECORD IN 2020:

3 Tyson Fury HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 11 RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO

4 – 10

4 Naoya Inoue

BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 3

RECORD IN 2020:

5 Errol Spence

WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 4

RECORD IN 2020:

6 Manny Pacquiao

WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 5

RECORD IN 2020:

7 Gennady Golovkin

MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 6

RECORD IN 2020:

8 Terence Crawford

WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 7

RECORD IN 2020:

9 Oleksandr Usyk

HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 8

RECORD IN 2020:

10 Juan Estrada SUPER-FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 9 RECORD IN 2020:

11 – 20