Top 50 Pound for Pound Boxers in the World (March 2020)

Our sport is in limbo at the moment and so is the current Top 50 WBN Pound for Pound Boxers list of the best fighters on the planet.
Last updated earlier this month, the half-century of champions and contenders promises to stay like as is for months to come.
Therefore, Canelo Alvarez remains the number one boxer in the sport as was the case from November last year.
Defeating Sergey Kovalev to become a four-weight ruler, Canelo is the top star at the moment.
In second in Vasyl Lomachenko following his own reign at the summit. In third is heavyweight king Tyson Fury.
21 Artur Beterbiev
22 Miguel Berchelt
23 Roman Gonzalez
24 Josh Taylor
25 Gervonta Davis
26 Regis Prograis
27 Nonito Donaire
28 Gary Russell Jr.
29 Daniel Jacobs
30 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
31 Keith Thurman
32 Andy Ruiz Jr.
33 Moruti Mthalane
34 Guillermo Rigondeaux
35 Dmitry Bivol
36 Sergey Kovalev
37 Murodjon Akhmadaliev
38 Jeison Rosario
39 Jermall Charlo
40 Callum Smith
41 Jerwin Ancajas
42 Demetrius Andrade
43 Josh Warrington
44 Hiroto Kyoguchi
45 Rey Vargas
46 Gilberto Ramirez
47 Knockout CP Freshmart
48 Emanuel Navarrete
49 David Benavidez
50 Billy Joe Saunders
WBN’s Pound for Pound Rankings are based on – World title wins, multi-weight titles, the caliber of opponents and manner of victories.
Longevity and activity in a calendar year are also taken into consideration for the Pound for Pound list.
Fighters earn more Pound for Pound Ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings are based on achievement in the sport.
*Fighters who fail to arrange an upcoming fight for twelve months will forfeit their ranking (barring injury).
