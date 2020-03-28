28
Top 50 Pound for Pound Boxers in the World (March 2020)

Our sport is in limbo at the moment and so is the current Top 50 WBN Pound for Pound Boxers list of the best fighters on the planet.

Last updated earlier this month, the half-century of champions and contenders promises to stay like as is for months to come.

Therefore, Canelo Alvarez remains the number one boxer in the sport as was the case from November last year.

Defeating Sergey Kovalev to become a four-weight ruler, Canelo is the top star at the moment.

In second in Vasyl Lomachenko following his own reign at the summit. In third is heavyweight king Tyson Fury.

WBN P4P TOP 50 (March 2020):

1 Canelo Alvarez

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 1 

RECORD IN 2020:

 

2 Vasyl Lomachenko

LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 2 

RECORD IN 2020:

3 Tyson Fury

HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 11 

RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO

 

4 – 10

 

4 Naoya Inoue

BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 3 

RECORD IN 2020:

5 Errol Spence

WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 4 

RECORD IN 2020:

6 Manny Pacquiao

WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 5 

RECORD IN 2020:

7 Gennady Golovkin

MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 6 

RECORD IN 2020:

8 Terence Crawford

WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 7 

RECORD IN 2020:

9 Oleksandr Usyk

HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 8 

RECORD IN 2020:

10 Juan Estrada

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 9 

RECORD IN 2020:

11 – 20

11 Leo Santa Cruz
SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 12
RECORD IN 2020:

12 Mikey Garcia
SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 15
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0

13 Kosei Tanaka
FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 13
RECORD IN 2020:

14 Anthony Joshua
HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 14
RECORD IN 2020:

15 Kazuto Ioka
SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 16
RECORD IN 2020:

16 Donnie Nietes
SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 17
RECORD IN 2020:

17 Wanheng Menayothin
MINIMUMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 18
RECORD IN 2020:

18 Shawn Porter
WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 19
RECORD IN 2020:

19 Jose Ramirez
SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 20
RECORD IN 2020:

20 Deontay Wilder
HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 10
RECORD IN 2020:



21 – 50

21 Artur Beterbiev

22 Miguel Berchelt

23 Roman Gonzalez

24 Josh Taylor

25 Gervonta Davis

26 Regis Prograis

27 Nonito Donaire

28 Gary Russell Jr.

29 Daniel Jacobs

30 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

31 Keith Thurman

32 Andy Ruiz Jr.

33 Moruti Mthalane

34 Guillermo Rigondeaux

35 Dmitry Bivol

36 Sergey Kovalev

37 Murodjon Akhmadaliev

38 Jeison Rosario

39 Jermall Charlo

40 Callum Smith

41 Jerwin Ancajas

42 Demetrius Andrade

43 Josh Warrington

44 Hiroto Kyoguchi

45 Rey Vargas

46 Gilberto Ramirez

47 Knockout CP Freshmart

48 Emanuel Navarrete

49 David Benavidez

50 Billy Joe Saunders

WBN’s Pound for Pound Rankings are based on –  World title wins, multi-weight titles, the caliber of opponents and manner of victories.

Longevity and activity in a calendar year are also taken into consideration for the Pound for Pound list.

Fighters earn more Pound for Pound Ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings are based on achievement in the sport.

*Fighters who fail to arrange an upcoming fight for twelve months will forfeit their ranking (barring injury).

View the full history of Pound for Pound from 1970 – 2020 here

