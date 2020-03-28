Bomb, not ‘asteroid’, rocks world champ Anthony Joshua ancestral home

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

A bomb has been given as the explanation after many thought any asteroid has hit in the ancestral home of world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Social media reports of a massive ‘asteroid’ embedding in the soil and destroying houses was first reported from Akure, Ondo in Nigeria at 1 am local time.

Hours later, and Nigerian forces gave the real reason why a massive hole in the ground appeared overnight.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been briefed by security in the region.

“I have been briefed by the security chiefs due to an incident in the early hours of Saturday, March 28th,” said Romiti.

“A vehicle in a convoy transporting explosives to a storage facility in a neighboring state developed a fault while in transit along the Akure Owo Road about 2km from the Akure Airport.

The real reason behind the Akure Explosion. It's not a Thunderstorm or asteroid hitting the earth. pic.twitter.com/B62XSx2F79 — Ayodele (@Deleayojohnson) March 28, 2020

“Security personnel and other individuals transporting the ordinances noticed smoke from the vehicle.

“After several attempts to extinguish the resulting fire failed, the vehicle and its consignment ignited causing a massive explosion that was felt in Akure and its environs.

“Presently, efforts are being made to ascertain if there are casualties.







“Following my visit to the scene, I have directed that the area be cordoned off to allow the explosive ordinance department/bomb squad to extricate the vehicle buried underground because.

“It is unclear if there are still explosives that are yet to be detonated. Everything is under control and I will be updating the public on any new developments.

“We understand that this is taking place in the midst of a global crisis. We ask that everyone continues to stay calm, stay safe and continue to #TakeResponsibility in this #COVID19Nigeria fight.”

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

AJ VISIT

Just weeks prior to the incident, Joshua had visited the country for the second time in a few months.

After losing to Andy Ruiz via shocking stopping in June 2019, the British born fighter sought solace in the region.

In December, once winning back his world titles, AJ flew to Nigeria again to greet several top-level personnel.

Joshua is due to defend his titles against Kubrat Pulev in the coming months.