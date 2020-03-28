Golden Boy ‘Off the Canvas’ Documentary debuts this Monday

RINGSIDE

Golden Boy, the leading media and entertainment brand, is proud to highlight a new edition to its extensive catalog of original content by launching a new documentary series entitled “Off the Canvas” on Monday, March 30 on DAZN.

The series will provide viewers with an intimate portrait of some of the most exciting contenders in the sport of boxing. “Off the Canvas” will center around the unique post-fight experience of a boxer as it showcases a behind-the-scenes look at their life immediately following a fight, whether its ends in victory, defeat or a draw.

The premiere episode of the show features social media sensation Ryan Garcia right after his stunning first-round knockout victory against tough contender Francisco Fonseca on February 14. Viewers will have unprecedented access to Garcia as he celebrates with his family and talks candidly about his plans to shock the world in 2020.

“This series is part of our longstanding effort to provide fans with compelling narratives for our fights,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “One way to do that is by getting to know our fighters intimately. Each member of our roster has their own distinctive personality, and the more fans get to know them the way we do, the more they will be on the edge of their seat each time they see them perform. ‘Off the Canvas’ will allow fans to get up close and personal in a way that has never been done before.”

“Our marching orders from Oscar De La Hoya were to bring him a unique look into the life of a fighter,” said Scott Tetreault, VP of Digital Marketing and Branded Entertainment at Golden Boy. “This meant breaking out of the traditional mold established by series such as ‘24/7’ and ‘All Access.’ While these are legendary shows in their own right, boxing fans haven’t really gotten an extended look at a fighters’ life after he steps out the ring. Our intent with this show was to change things up and be as authentic as possible, showing the good, bad, and the ugly that may occur in a boxer’s life.”