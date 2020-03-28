Billy Joe Saunders ‘doesn’t mind’ heading to Anfield for Callum Smith fight

World Boxing News

Billy Joe Saunders has stated his desire to trade blows with British super-middleweight rival Callum Smith in the near future.

Both are currently world title holder in the division and Smith is known to be eyeing up a massive event in his hometown of Liverpool.

Smith is hopeful of landing a big name for a headliner at Liverpool Football Club’s Anfield Stadium and Saunders is open to any offer for the clash.

“Me personally, I think that’s a fight that has to happen,” Saunders told Black Eye Barber Shop hosts Johnny Nelson, Richard Poxon and Anthony Crolla.

“It’s a unification for the UK fans, obviously. Both of us will be well looked after. I don’t mind going to Liverpool or wherever it is. I’m not bothered.

“It’s a fight that will eventually happen, one hundred percent.”

Before any Smith unification, Saunders is ‘locked in’ to face Canelo Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, something the Hatfield man also addresses during the interview.

“Whenever it happens, it’s a fight that will happen. One hundred percent. I’m locked in to fight him. We are contracted to fight.

“The (coronavirus) has messed everything up. But as far as understand it, I’m under contract to fight him.”

May 2 was the original date, although it’s though Golden Boy and DAZN are looking for at least a one or two-month delay.

This means both Mexican holidays will be missed by Canelo in 2020 due to the hold-up, with a Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy set to be potentially pushed back from September to November.

More will be revealed once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides sufficiently enough for the boxing season to begin again in anger.







