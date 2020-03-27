WATCH: Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao – 2015 Money Fight in full

World Boxing News

📸 Esther Lin

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao – As boxing fans remain starved of live fight action, many of the TV networks around the world are rallying around to up their video and social media content.

Sky Sports in the UK, like others across the globe, have acquired the rights to broadcast a vast quantity of high-profile bouts in full on YouTube.

Now, the fight fraternity can watch the whole 2015 event from the first bell until the last – a collision that remains the most lucrative of all time.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao saw a record number of Pay-Per-View purchases in 4.6m and both men walk away with nine-figure paychecks.

Five years on, and despite their age, the legends continue to be linked to another fight once the coronavirus subsides.

The world is currently in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic and sitting back to enjoy what is slowly becoming a more appreciate encounter, can only help in these dark times.

‘The Fight of the Century’ was initially panned by the critics due to events leading up to and after the result.

Mayweather took a decisive points win which was subsequently soured by Pacquiao who revealed a pre-bout shoulder injury.

This led to calls for a rematch, something Mayweather resisted for the whole of 2016. Eventually, Mayweather would sign on to fight Conor McGregor and won convincingly in another mega-money event.







Pacquiao had to be content with finding his own path after splitting with long-time promoter Bob Arum.

Also, the ‘Pacman’ moved up in his political career when becoming a Senator in the Philippines.

Still, a large portion of fans wants a second fight to happen. It was thought 2020 would be the best opportunity until two family tragedies and the coronavirus hit those hopes.

A second clash may never happen.