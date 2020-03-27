If USA is COVID-19 epicenter, huge boxing events may have to move

Phil Jay

The danger of the USA ‘opening for business – very soon’ despite the spread of COVID-19 could be detrimental to several big fights due to take place in the second half of the year.

President Donald J. Trump has outlined his theory that the United States could relax its stance on a coronavirus partial shutdown as early as Easter Sunday.

If the USA begin to follow through on Trump’s wishes to hold church gatherings and other such allowances, the epicenter of the disease will surely soar.

This means American citizens will almost certainly have the biggest fight on their hands to control the virus on US shores.

Travel to other countries may become outlawed for several months. That’s if the United States fails to use controlling measures successful in other nations.

China, where the virus was born, has slowed down the spread of COVID-19 due to a complete shutdown. A solution undertaken by the worst affected countries in the world.

It’s been proven that up to two months of this kind of action could give governments the chance to make a real difference.

But with Trump only seemingly ready to allow a few weeks of nothing in order to get the economy moving again, this could put recovery from the outbreak back several months.

The World Health Organization has already warned Trump that the US is on the verge of becoming the epicenter for COVID-19, taking over from Europe.

“There’s been a very large acceleration,” said Margaret Harris. “We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US. So it does have that potential (to become the epicenter).

“We cannot say that is the case yet, but it does have that potential,” she added.

Meanwhile, Trump has been relentless is stating he won’t tolerate a lockdown for much longer.

“America will, again, and soon, be open for business — very soon,” confirmed Trump.

In further movement on Friday, Trump added: “Our great Oil & Gas industry is under siege after having one of the best years in recorded history.

“It will get better than ever as soon as our Country starts up again. Vital that it does for our National Security!”

Trump then stated he’d held talks with China despite not being willing to use their method of tackling the coronavirus.

“Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet.

“China has been through much and has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!”

That ‘understanding’ Trump speaks of is simply keeping people locked at home for as long as possible until the accelerated spread subsides.

If Trump is unwilling, fights like Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III and Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders may have to find a new home outside the United States.







LAS VEGAS

Both were planned for Las Vegas, but if the country is indeed ‘open for business’ travel inside and out may be forbidden for some time.

Other nations could be also ready for some normality as cases in the United States will continue to rise rapidly over the summer.

Canelo and Wilder, both based in the United States for training, would have to be given special dispensation to leave and be screened for COVID-19 before they left.

But only heading out of the US would give both the opportunity to fight this year as the USA would be completely out of bounds for fans from overseas.

Should Trump be forced into a turnaround on his April 12 blueprint, the USA may have a chance of opening for business properly – much quicker than anticipated if he does.

Moving massive fights out of the United States will only hurt the economy in the longer term, something Trump would definitely want to avoid.

There have been more cases in the USA than any other country, at the moment, a number which will soon hit over 100,000 and counting.