EXCLUSIVE: Manager Sam Jones updates on Joe Joyce, Lerrone Richards, Guido Vianello and Florian Marku

S-Jam Boxing Manager Sam Jones has given WBN an update on the current situation involving four of his star boxers. Heavyweights Joe Joyce and Guido Vianello, plus Lerrone Richards and Florian Marku.

Jones has been planning behind the scenes as all four missed out on imminent returns to action due to the coronavirus crisis.

Joyce was scheduled to be in action in a massive UK blockbuster against Daniel Dubois for the European title. That clash has now been pushed back for three months.

Airing his views on the disappointment, Jones stated Joyce was raring to go for a fight next month.

“I know it’s cliche, but Joe was on fire,” Jones exclusively told World Boxing News. “He was the best he’s ever been physically and mentally.

“He had a real bee in his bonnet because he knew nobody thinks he’s going to win. The rounds he did with the UFC star Francis Ngannou were absolutely frightening.

“I’ve stayed in contact with Francis so we’re going to make it a regular thing.”

On his other big heavyweight hope, Italian Vianello, Jones said: “Guido was scheduled to fight March 28. He’s sadly still in America and can’t see his family in Italy because of the current pandemic.

“But this year Guido will really step up and properly announce himself in this exciting heavyweight division.”

Richards and Marku also have irons in the fire, according to Jones.

“Lerrone Richards was, like Joe, also on fire. He had a date lined up and he was ready to finally show people his full potential.

“I’d love the Zach Parker fight if we can get if for Lerrone once boxing returns. We’d happily go to derby, but I think Zak wants to carry on and wait unrealistically for a chance against Billy Joe Saunders. If he grows tired of waiting, we’re ready to come to derby!

“Also, we have Florian Marku coming back from injury. Our plans are to get him to New York as he will sell absolutely thousands of tickets there.

“Florian will be in title fights this year that’s for certain,” Jones concluded.

When the fight was announced, Joyce gave his views on finally getting the chance to face fellow undefeated puncher Dubois.

“It is a massive fight. I can’t wait to knock him out, simple as that. I have experience and who has he fought?

“And I have been to The Olympics. I picked up wins against really good opponents.

“It is a 50-50 fight and he can bang, but he will find out what this is about. I didn’t box Daniel last year because he brought nothing to the table then, he does now.

“It is important to have a belief and I believe I am going to do the job. Daniel is not ready for me and he’s going to find that out,” stated Joyce.