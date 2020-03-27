George Foreman to face Mike Tyson in eWBSS after David Haye stoppage

RINGSIDE

Foreman blasts out Haye in Five Rounds to face Mike Tyson in the eWBSS semi-finals

‘Big George’ Foreman survived a knockdown against David Haye to score a 5th round knockout and sets up a dream semi-final versus ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in the ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament.

Britain’s David Haye went toe-to-toe with one of the all time greats in Thursday’s eWBSS quarter-final simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’.

Real-life Haye called it a ‘horrid draw’ in the build-up to the fight and told he would get ‘my tech guy to hack the computer to boost my punch resistance to give me half a chance!’ But despite the concerns, Haye’s eSport character looked strong in the opening of this much-anticipated quarter-final.

’The Haymaker’ got stormed and hit by a huge left in the first round, but not only survived it, he bravely fought back and managed to provide the first knock down when he caught his opponent with a massive right.

The foothold in fight, and potential for sensation, did not last long. Haye’s hopes got crushed after a chess-like fourth round as he got dropped twice in the 5th and out cold with a monstrous vintage Foreman right uppercut.

“Best fight so far!” said Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer of the eWBSS. “Both men down, Hayemaker so close to the upset but ended with a trademark Big George finish.”

The ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament began on Monday, March 23, and there will be a fight streamed every night until the final on Sunday, March 29. The entire ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament will be streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 5pm (GMT) every day.

The tournament, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, is created to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world during these testing times.

Remaining eWBSS match-ups:

SF1 – Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier – Fri, March 27

SF2 – Winner of QF3 vs Winner of QF4 – Sat, March 28

Final – Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 – Sun, March 29

#StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectYourselfAtAllTimes