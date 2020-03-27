Billy Joe Saunders: I’m next for Canelo, GGG was supposed to be at 160

World Boxing News

Billy Joe Saunders has outlined the current situation with Canelo Alvarez following a delay to their agreed fight for May 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At WBN reported first, Saunders was green-lighted as the opponent for the Mexican superstar back in January.

It took almost eight weeks to get to the point where an announcement could be made. By then, coronavirus had put a halt to all boxing.

Now, Saunders faces a waiting game but explained where he stands amidst rumors Gennadiy Golovkin could take his spot.

“I believe they picked me a long, long time ago,” Saunders told Johnny Nelson, Richard Poxon and Anthony Crolla on the Black Eye Barber Shop Show when asked about Canelo fighting Golovkin or even Brit rival Callum Smith.

“Sources told me they picked me a long, long time ago. So that’s the reason why I put myself in front.”

Specifically, on GGG, Saunders added: “I think they wanted to fight in September regardless because TV company DAZN was not happy with the money they were paying Canelo for the opposition he wanted to fight.

“I think it was me, Callum or Golovkin (for May 2). But it was me who he was supposed to fight in six weeks’ time, well it should have been. Then Golovkin in September. But it was Golovkin at 160 pounds.”

WATCH BELOW

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

What happens down the line, Saunders says the Canelo fight will definitely go ahead due to a contract agreement between the pair.

“Whenever it happens, it’s a fight that will happen – one hundred percent. I’m locked in to fight him. We are contracted to fight.

“The (coronavirus) has messed everything up, but as far as understand it, I’m under contract to fight him.”







CONTRACT

Events are tentatively eyed to begin sometime in June or July, but will the United States now having the most number of COVID-19 cases, it could be much longer before border restrictions are lifted.

Saunders certainly doesn’t want to miss out on his big opportunity. It’s the fight he’s wanted for many years and finally landed when signing with Eddie Hearn.

Leaving Frank Warren was a wrench for the Hatfield man, although one he had to make for the good of his career moving forward.

With a contract in place, it should be full steam ahead once boxing resumes in earnest.

Listen to every episode of the Black Eye Barber Shop Show HERE and SUBSCRIBE.