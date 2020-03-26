Former WBC-ranked, Al Haymon heavyweight tests positive for COVID-19

Phil Jay

A former opponent of world heavyweight title challengers Luis Ortiz and Chris Arreola has tested positive for COVID-19, it was revealed on Thursday.

Travis Kauffman, who was due to return on April 11 following an absence of a year, confirmed the news himself.

“Please keep me and my family in prayers. Tested positive for Covid-19. This too shall pass,” said the 34-year-old.

Born in Pennsylvania, Kauffman has a record of 32-3 with 23 knockouts. He was once on the cusp of a World Boxing Council shot at Deontay Wilder.

Losses to Amir Mansour and Luis Ortiz ended those hopes, although Kauffman has never given up on his dream.

Now, Kauffman faces a similar fight to over 75,000 US compatriots due to the country being gripped by the coronavirus.

Sitting right next door to New York, the worst affected area in the United States, Pennsylvania has had almost 1,500 cases and 15 deaths since the pandemic took hold.

WBN would like to wish Kauffman all the best with his recovery from the disease as the world remains on standstill.

President Trump has once again come under fire for wanting citizens to get back to normal sooner, rather than later.

Targeting Easter to review restrictions on movement, Trump says the economy needs to stabilize as soon as possible.

Trump has also blamed parts of the media for a witch-hunt, despite cases of Covid-19 soaring every day.

“I hear that Fake News CNN just reported that I am isolated in the White House, wondering out loud, “when will life return to normal?” Does anybody really believe that?

“There was no leak, they made it up – they are CORRUPT & FAKE NEWS,” said Trump.







“I have been packed all day with meetings. I have no time for stupidity. We’re working around the clock to KEEP AMERICA SAFE!”

He added: “The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success.

“The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!”