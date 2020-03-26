The Tyson Fury Video Vault: Young Tyson calls out Haye vs Chisora winner

World Boxing News

World Boxing News looks back on the earlier stages of the career of Tyson Fury for a new regular feature during the outage of live boxing on our screens.

‘The Tyson Fury Video Vault’ will delve into several clips from the past when Fury was merely dreaming of what he may go on to achieve.

During the earlier days, WBN was linked with Team Fury and worked closely with the whole group from 2012 to 2015.

Several videos posted on the World Boxing News YouTube Channel have since gone viral as Peter. Hughie, Tyson Fury and the gang gave WBN a candid view of camp life.

In the first of the series, Fury was captured in Cannes. The ‘Gypsy King’ was giving his view on the forthcoming clash between David Haye and Derek Chisora.

WBN would eventually be ringside to witness the fight as Haye battered Chisora into a fifth-round submission on a rainy night at Upton Park.

Prior to that, Fury gave his own take on the controversial clash and firmly had his sights set on the winner.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

Beginning with some shadow-boxing, Fury, boasting a full head of hair, began to air his views in his customary style.

“Hello, Tyson Fury here from the South of France. I’d just like to say and have a bit of a comment on David Haye vs Derek Chisora,” Fury told exclusively World Boxing News.

“I’d like to say that Derek Chisora is a fat bum who got beat by me with a broken hand. He got robbed by Helenius and schooled by (Vitali) Klitschko.

“So it’s one of those things where I think it’s going to be a great fight because David Haye is just as bad as Derek Chisora, really.

“I’m going to challenge the winner to a battle of Britain, with the winner to challenge Wladimir Klitschko, or Vital, if they’re game.

“As you can see, I’m in great shape. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in my life. I’m training more focused than I’ve ever been.







CHAMP

“This is the makings of a champion. You’re looking at it, right here right now. I’m here to stay. 18-0 with 13 knockouts.

“Soon to be the heavyweight champion of the world. Peace out,” he added cheekily.

Never one to lack confidence, Fury was always willing to be on camera in order to get his name out there.

Heading back into the WBN vault very soon, there’s plenty more to come from the younger Fury and his family.

View more Tyson Fury videos HERE