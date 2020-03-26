The real Lennox Lewis reacts to Joe Frazier KO in eWBSS, wants rematch

World Boxing News

Lennox Lewis sent a tongue-in-cheek message to virtual World Boxing Super Series organizers after being stopped by Joe Frazier in the quarter-final.

The former undisputed champion was dropped early in the eBoxing bout but rallied before being downed again in the seventh.

Frazier then progressed to a semi-final clash with old rival Muhammad Ali which the eWBSS is calling Ali vs Frazier IV.

Upon suffering the loss, Lewis called for a second fight between the pair once the dust settles on the competition.

“Congrats to Smokin’ Joe on a big win. He caught me with a great shot that and I was never really able to recover from. Hats off to him. 😂😂😂 I’ll see him in the rematch,” said Lewis.

So far, Frazier and Ali have been joined by Mike Tyson in the last four. Furthermore, David Haye and George Foreman will fight is out for the final place on Thursday.

The innovating idea was created by Comosa AG and Chief Boxing Officer Kalle Sauerland and has helped fans desperately looking for a fix of their favorite sport during the coronavirus crisis.

The ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament began on Monday, March 23, and there will be a fight streamed every night until the final on Sunday, March 29. The entire ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament will be streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 5pm (GMT) every day.

Remaining eWBSS match-ups:

QF4 – George Foreman vs David Haye – Thurs, March 26

SF1 – Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier – Fri, March 27

SF2 – Mike Tyson vs Winner of QF4 – Sat, March 28

Final – Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 – Sun, March 29

#StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectYourselfAtAllTimes