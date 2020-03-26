WATCH: Billy Joe Saunders confirms Canelo fight ‘will happen – 100%’

World Boxing News

Two-weight super-middleweight world title-holder Billy Joe Saunders spoke to the Black Eye Barber Shop Show this week to discuss his fight with Canelo.

Due to be announced last week, the May 2 clash has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s hoped the battle will be rearranged for the summer in Las Vegas as the pair meet in what has been described as a unification.

Canelo still holds the WBA regular version he took from Saunders’ compatriot Rocky Fielding in late 2018.

The Mexican superstar crushed the hapless Brit in just rounds, dropping him in every session.

Now, Saunders will get his turn in a contest many believe the undefeated Hatfield man can win.

“Whenever it happens, it’s a fight that will happen – one hundred percent,” Saunders told Black Eye Barber Shop hosts Johnny Nelson, Richard Poxon and Anthony Crolla.

“I’m locked in to fight him. We are contracted to fight. The (coronavirus) has messed everything up, but as far as understand it, I’m under contract to fight him.”

Canelo has been quiet since the suspension of all boxing but continues to train.

The Pound for Pound king has also reportedly agreed to face old rival Gennadiy Golovkin in September, a fight that may have to be pushed back due to the Saunders commitment.

Golden Boy and DAZN’s number one star has hopes to pack out the new Allegiant Stadium alongside Golovkin. A venue which is due to open in August.

Wanting to be the first fighter to headline the new venue, Canelo may have to agree on a contract with bosses of the Las Vegas Raiders’ home in order to keep everyone happy.







