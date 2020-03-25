EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Morrison granted hearing over ‘false HIV diagnosis’

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Morrison

Former world heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison has finally been granted a hearing, secured by widow Trish after a long fight over the past few years.

Trish is seeking to clear her husband’s name after a previous HIV diagnosis and suspension halted Morrison’s career.

Since his untimely death in 2013, Trish has fought hard for seven years to get to this point.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus, a full legal proceeding is unable to take place. But on April 8, Trish will be able to have her day in some sort of court.

“The court has granted a Telephonic Hearing in the Tommy Morrison case,” Trish exclusively told World Boxing News. “The case will be regarding documents withheld by the defendants.

“Those defendants are Quest Diagnostics, John Hiatt, who was portrayed as a physician and pathologist but was false information. The Nevada Commission after they indefinitely suspended Tommy.

“A suspension secretly lifted in 2006. They then denied ever having suspended Tommy in 2016 in court records. They now deny in 2020 that a diagnosis of HIV was ever made.

“Also, Dr. Margaret Goodman, who is head of VADA in Vegas. She told the media in 2007 that John Hiatt was a renowned pathologist and physician and reviewed Tommy’s 1996 results.

“Turns out, he never did that and was not a physician or pathologist.

“And Marc Ratner, the Executive Commissioner that indefinitely medically suspended Tommy in 1996.”

Looking into how the case came about, WBN uncovered a background to the fight which Trish has so gallantly fought.

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

CASE BACKGROUND

It states: “In July 2014, Plaintiff, the surviving spouse of Tommy Morrison, filed her initial Complaint against Defendants. On October 16, 2015, Plaintiff filed an Amended Complaint as survival action, in her capacity as the Executor of Tommy Morrison’s estate, bringing claims for Negligence, Defamation, Slander, Libel, Fraud, Negligent Misrepresentation, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, and Intentional Interference with a Contract, against all Defendants. Defendants filed Motions to Dismiss the Amended Complaint in October and November of 2015. (Dkt. Nos. 82, 84).

“Defendants filed Motions for Summary Judgment on June 8, 2016. (Dkt. Nos. 174, 175). On September 8, 2016, the Court held a hearing to address all pending motions in the case, including the fully briefed Motions to Dismiss and Motions for Summary Judgment. (Dkt. No. 261). On September 26, 2016, the Court denied the Motions to Dismiss without prejudice, as the pending Motions for Summary Judgment encompass the same arguments. (Dkt. No. 263).

👨‍⚖🙏👩‍⚖ 👩‍⚖1996. INDEFINITE WORLDWIDE SUSPENSION BY NEVADA COMMISSION 👨‍⚖2006. INDEFINITE WORLDWIDE SUSPENSION… Zveřejnil(a) Tommy Trisha Morrison dne Úterý 24. března 2020

HEARING

A series of posts by Trish constantly keep Tommy’s fans in the loop and now she has another success to report.

“A TELEPHONIC HEARING has been GRANTED! – APRIL 08.2020 @ 1.30pm VEGAS TIME,” was the latest thumbs up.

The update came on the back of the following:

Filed On Mar.03.2020 and ALSO waiting on the Judge/s in Las Vegas to make a decision. This is NOT going to go away no matter what else is going on in the world.

“The Courthouse is open.

“The Court received and filed my REPLY to the DEFENDANTS who refuse to release the newly discovered, but concealed, ORIGINAL CD/DISC’s of TOMMY’s medical records.

“It now is in the hands of the JUDGE/S to make a decision.

“So I’m asking for prayers. Good vibes. The lighting of candles and crossing of fingers. Whatever you can do to fight for Justice for Tommy.”







Trish Timeline

1996. INDEFINITE WORLDWIDE SUSPENSION BY NEVADA COMMISSION

2006. INDEFINITE WORLDWIDE SUSPENSION SECRETLY LIFTED BY NEVADA COMMISSION

2016. UNDER PENALTY OF PERJURY IN COURT RECORDS FILED BY NEVADA COMMISSION CLAIMED NO SUSPENSION WAS EVER MADE

WBN will keep everyone updated on how proceedings transpire on April 8.