Revealed: Ricky Hatton vs Juan Manuel Marquez ‘very close’ to happening

A massive fight between Hall of Famers and boxing legends Ricky Hatton and Juan Manuel Marquez was pursued by Golden Boy Promotions, it has been revealed.

Around 2010/11, Golden Boy made move to make the super-bout a reality after Hatton had lost to Manny Pacquiao via knockout in 2009.

Hatton was never planning on returning to the ring again after struggling with mental issues following what was a devastating defeat.

But as Robert Diaz picked up the story, it seems the ‘Hitman’ was approached with an offer to face the Mexican star.

“Ricky Hatton came very close to a bout vs JMM,” stated Diaz. “Both had lost to (Floyd) Mayweather and Pacquiao. It almost happened.

“I tried but Ricky was retired for a while. What a fight,” he added.

Instead, it seems Marquez made his move up to welterweight and took on Likar Ramos but eventually facing Pacquiao in a trilogy clash.

Pacquiao had scraped a draw and wafer-thin victory in their previous two meetings and once again thwarted Marquez when the pair met in November 2011.

Marquez lost on points again and would have to wait a year for his eventual redemption.

‘Dinamita’ blasted the ‘Pacman’ out in the sixth round of a now world-famous collision at the MGM Grand, later resisting any attempts for a fifth battle.

For Hatton, the Manchester man did make a comeback after a three-year absence in 2012. Sadly, the likeable Brit lost to Vyacheslav Senchenko and never fought again.

KATSIDIS

Around that time, Marquez fought Australian puncher Michael Katsidis in an unbelievable war and may have been a major reason why Golden Boy thought the Hatton fight would be a good idea.

Hatton losing to Senchenko put the final nail in the coffin of one of the most-followed UK boxing careers of all time. The ring stint stood Hatton in good stead for his tenure as a trainer ever since.

When Tyson Fury fought Deontay Wilder in December 2018, famously getting up from a mammoth two-punch combo, Hatton was part of the corner team looking after the ‘Gypsy King’.

For his part, Marquez turned his hand to becoming a pundit and has since excelled in his field.