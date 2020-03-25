Joe Frazier stops Lennox Lewis, sets up Muhammad Ali clash in eWBSS

Ringside

Following a ferocious seven-round battle in which both fighters rose from the canvas, Joe Frazier knocked out Lennox Lewis in the second quarter-final of the ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends Tournament’ to set up Ali-Frazier IV in the semi-finals of the eWBSS.

As all boxing fans know Ali and Frazier met in an epic real-life trilogy ending 2-1 in favour of ‘The Greatest’, but the eSports version of ‘Smokin’ Joe’ has a unique chance to make it even as a result of a stunning eWBSS performance against tournament 3 seed Lennox Lewis.

Despite the fact the eWBSS has only been underway for two days, Lewis-Frazier proved to be a classic for the history books as the heavyweight legends battled for a chance to continue their quest for the eAliTrophy.

Simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’ and with tens of thousands of people watching online from around the world, both Lewis and Frazier went on the front foot straight from the opening bell.

Frazier knocked Lewis down heavily in the first round and was the more aggressive fighter throwing plenty of vintage left hooks in the opening exchanges. Lewis managed to weather the storm and in the following three rounds he started to show his excellent set of skills with beautiful combos that changed the course of the fight – culminating in the fourth when he sent Frazier to the canvas with a brutal body shot.

In the 5th round Frazier, known for his fighting heart, established his hook once again and regained momentum of a highly entertaining give and take knock-down bonanza. Lewis went down for a second time in the 6th, then got dropped twice by uppercuts in the 7th. Lewis rose valiantly from the first but the second carried too much power for ‘The Lion’ to handle.

The three judges all had it 56-55 on the scorecards in favour of Frazier when he put an end to Lewis’ ambitions in the inaugural ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends Tournament’.

The ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament began on Monday, March 23, and there will be a live-streamed fight every night until the final on Sunday, March 29. The entire ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament will be live-streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 5pm (GMT) every day.

The tournament, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, is created to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world during these testing times.

Remaining eWBSS match-ups:

QF3 – Mike Tyson vs Eric ‘Butterbean’ Esch – Weds, March 25

QF4 – George Foreman vs David Haye – Thurs, March 26

SF1 – Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier – Fri, March 27

SF2 – Winner of QF3 vs Winner of QF4 – Sat, March 28

Final – Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 – Sun, March 29