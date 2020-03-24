Srisaket vs Ruenroeng, Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame postponed

Ringside

Postponements of boxing matches due to the Covid-19 pandemic continue worldwide.

The event scheduled in Thailand for April 4, which would be led by two-time WBC super flyweight champion Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (47-5-1, 41 knockouts) facing former champion Amnat Ruenroeng (20-3, 6 knockouts), has been provisionally postponed until May 2.

This fight was supposed to take place behind closed doors, but the promoters decided to postpone it, as they don’t want to put at risk the boxers, fans and people involved with promotion.

Today we wish to inform all of our friends, family and supporters that after much deliberation, the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame executive team, members and partners have determined to postpone the highly anticipated 4th Annual Induction Weekend, in association with BoxingCon, to the Fall of 2020. Due to the severity of the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19), our top priority is to protect the health, safety and well being for all of you, our domestic and international boxing family.

The historic weekend was set to take place on the weekend of June 26-28.

Of equal importance, in order to maintain the integrity and quality of the event experience, we want to ensure that our 2020 Inductees and their families receive the proper honor that they deserve.

The legendary boxers, sports managers/promoters, media, and special contributors being enshrined into the 2020 Hall of Fame include: Roy Jones, Riddick Bowe, Pernell Whitaker, Ernest Bing, Tony Thornton, Sr., Sergio Martinez, Calvin Grove, Al Cole, Percy Richardson, Tommy Parks, Earl Morton, Steve Weisfeld, Ron Katz, Murad Muhammad, Marc Abrams, Al Bernstein, and Laoma Byrd.







Please stay tuned to our website www.acbhof.com and social media platforms for updates and future announcements, as we are closely monitoring the Federal, State, and Local reports & guidelines.

We also recommend that if you already reserved rooms at The Claridge Hotel, it’s important to call and cancel the reservation. Information can be found at www.claridge.com. Once we have a definitive date for the rescheduled event, we will re-issue an updated prom code. Until then, all ticket refunds are being issued for the 4th Annual Induction Ceremony.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families during this uncertain time, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Thank you for continued support.