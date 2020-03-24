MTK Global expands business empire to Munich, Costa Brava and Denmark

RINGSIDE

MTK Global is delighted to confirm a trio of new bases; taking its total of global locations to 15.

MTK Munich, MTK Denmark (based in Aarhus) and MTK Costa Brava are the three new strongholds under the respective guidance of Tim Yilmaz, Lolenga Mock and Ignasi Caballero.

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “We’re very proud to be expanding our presence across the world once again.

“We look forward to working with the teams in Munich, Aarhus and Costa Brava to provide more elite facilities, shows and opportunities for top athletes and local enthusiasts alike.”

MTK Global Commercial Director Jack Johnstone said: “This is another important announcement for the future of our company and for the future of boxing in these three locations.

“We’d like to thank Tim, Lolenga and Ignasi for their hard work and commitment to making this happen at this time and we look forward to long and successful partnerships with all of them.”

A former successful amateur boxer, Yilmaz has built an excellent reputation since becoming a coach at the age of 29 in the wake of an injury; teaming up with A-Licensed head coach Kai Melder to mastermind the rise of Mariposa Boxing Club.

Mock is a man who needs little introduction – British boxing fans will remember him felling David Haye at York Hall in 2003. Born in Congo but enjoying most of his career in Denmark, Mock won the IBA world super-middleweight title in his last bout back in May 2019.

Caballero fought in Mexico, Spain and Ireland as a professional boxer with 10 of his 11 career victories coming by way of knockout. The Catalonian is one of the top trainers and managers in Spain and oversees the careers of high-level fighters including Argentinian super-lightweight Mauro Maximiliano Godoy.