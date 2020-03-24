Bronze Bomber: The Greatest Knockouts of Deontay Wilder

Phil Jay

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Deontay Wilder remains one of the most dangerous punchers on the planet having amassed a record of 41 knockouts from 42 victories.

Boasting a 93% KO ratio, Wilder is still a fearsome challenge for any fighter despite a recent setback in Las Vegas.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ suffered a first defeat on February 22nd as the American succumbed to the brute strength of Tyson Fury when outweighed by over 40 pounds.

Fury went for the jugular from the get-go and Wilder was definitely out of sorts.

Wilder will get his chance at revenge once the current plight of boxing fades away as a trilogy has already been agreed.

As the 34-year-old gears up to challenge Fury for a second reign as WBC heavyweight champion, WBN looks at some of his most brutal finishes.

Below are eight of the best.

DOMINIQUE ALEXANDER (KO2) – Water Oaks Farm Arena, Tuscaloosa. August 2011.

Having dropped Alexander earlier, Wilder unleashed an almighty right-hand to lay his opponent prone on the floor.

In an arena where you could hear every pop of Wilder’s punches, it was one of the most eery endings to a fight.

KELVIN PRICE (KO3) – Sports Arena, Los Angeles. December 2012.

Price was 13-0 coming into the contest but that meant little to Wilder. A thundering overhand right-hand shot in the third round ended the argument early in spectacular fashion.

Bouncing off the ropes and onto the canvas, Price would never be the same again. He fought twice before retiring in 2013.

With the obliteration, Wilder claimed his first WBC ranking title and was on the path to one of the greatest WBC reigns of all time.

SIARHEI LIAKHOVICH (KO1) – Fantasy Springs Casino, California. August 2013.

Taking just over 100 seconds to get the job done, Wilder clipped Liakhovic with a left before two shuddering rights. The second of which took away the Belarussian’s equilibrium.

Liakhovich is now part of knockout highlight reels everywhere and shaking with his hands in the air as he lay on the floor. He was completely unable to control his body, such was the force.

amazingly, Liakhovich launched a protest after the fight regarding potential fouls. The truth was, he got completely wiped out.

NICOLAI FIRTHA (KO4) – Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City. October 2013.

Wilder softened Firtha up with some tamer blows but still managed to put the ‘Stone Man’ on the canvas more than once.

It seemed as though Firtha didn’t fancy the job from the off and it showed in the fight.

By the time the fourth came around, a bloodied Firtha was ripe for the pickings before a right hand to the top of the head completely laid him out.

Firth would never fight again, retiring at 34.







ARTUR SZPILKA (KO9) – Barclays Center, Brooklyn. January 2016.

By now, Wilder was two defenses into his WBC title run. Szpilka was not seen as much of a threat his crown pre-fight.

Surprisingly, the Pole showed why Wilder’s boxing skills had been called into question by racking up the points using his boxing.

Guilty of getting complacent for a split-second when clearly up on the cards, Szpilka was taken out in one of the most shocking KO’s of Wilder’s career.

Leaning into a full force right hand, Szpilka could have stayed down for a week. Famously, Wilder thought he’d killed his opponent, such was the connection.

BERMANE STIVERNE II (KO1) – Barclays Center, Brooklyn. November 2017.

In a rematch of the bout which saw Wilder become WBC champion but also lose his record of having stopped every one of his foes, all in the arena knew there were bad intentions that night.

Wilder was hell-bent on making sure Stiverne went down and stayed down, brutalizing the Haitian for almost every second of the first round.

At 2:59 of the opener, Stiverne had been down courtesy of a straight right hand. On the canvas again thanks to a three-punch combo. Finally, Stiverne was completely taken out by a sickening left-right double.

Stiverne was out cold, slumped on the bottom rope and proceeded to fall forward onto his face when attempting to move.

It was the first in a series of rematches Wilder asked for in order to punish those who took him too far in the first bout.

LUIS ORTIZ I (TKO10) – Barclays Center, Brooklyn. March 2018

Another contest where Wilder found himself up against it as a superior boxer dictated the pace. Luckily for Wilder, the older Ortiz predictably ran out of steam.

By the tenth, Ortiz was struggling to keep his composure and Wilder brutally saw blood to end the argument.

Despite getting the stoppage, Wilder wasn’t able to settle for the tenth round win. Eighteen months later he halted Ortiz even earlier in Las Vegas.

DOMINIC BREAZEALE (KO1) – Barclays Center, Brooklyn. May 2019.

A grudge match versus Breazeale was always going to bring a destructive Wilder to the table. The pair just didn’t like each other following an altercation in a hotel a while back.

Add to that the fact Wilder was supposed to be rematching Tyson Fury on that date and the Alabama Slammer was a certainly for a knockout.

Fans in New York didn’t have to wait long. Wilder took just over two minutes to absolutely pummel Breazeale into submission.

The end punch, once again a massive right hand, echoed throughout the Barclays Center. There was simply no getting up from it.