2008 and now: Listen to the old Tyson Fury voice before a blood clot hit

Tyson Fury was once a mild-mannered young heavyweight attempting to make a statement on the undercard of former world champion Carl Froch.

Fighting at Nottingham Arena as a 20-year-old prospect, Fury was grateful to be signed by then promoter Mick Hennessy.

Sitting alongside Froch and his trainer Robert McCracken, Fury outlined his quick-fire run from amateur to professional.

Most notably was Fury’s voice. He sounded a world away from the husky and graveling tone we hear today.

What some don’t know is that Fury suffered an injury in sparring with ex-super-middleweight Ty Mitchell.

‘The Gypsy King’ was never the same again, as he explained to BBC Radio 1 in an interview with Scott Mills on the road to regaining his world heavyweight title.

“I got punched in the throat in 2015. It left me with a blood clot in the throat. So it causes me to talk like this.

“I was supposed to have it removed and I got too afraid. I think it sounds better anyway, there’s more pain in it.”

Listening to Fury in 2008, there were signs of what would eventually become his persona as he still managed a slight dig at David Price.

The Liverpool man was Fury’s nemesis through those early years and was a target in a now-infamous Channel 5 interview on live TV.

LIVE INTERVIEW

Fury had to be stopped during the between-rounds chat at he labeled Price ‘a plumber from Liverpool’ and Tony Bellew his ‘gay lover’.

Early indications of the character Fury would evolve into as he struck up an even bigger rivalry with Deontay Wilder in later years.







As he prepared for his biggest night on February 22nd, Fury said: “It’s not about Deontay Wilder does. It’s about what I do. I don’t think about the opponent.

“The opponent means nothing to me. I’ve got to concentrate on what I do, not what he does. It’s all about what I do on the night, not about what he does when he gets a knockout.”

The rest, as they say, is history.