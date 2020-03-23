Remembering Roger: The day Floyd Mayweather KO’d a heavyweight

World Boxing News

📸 Esther Lin

Stories of just how great Roger Mayweather was and the influence he held over nephew Floyd Mayweather have continued to enlighten during these strangest of times.

One such tale was told by current promoter Dmitriy Salita, who spoke to ES News via cellphone Face Time as everyone stays on lockdown.

The day Floyd took on a heavyweight in the gym as Salita watched on was a riveting example of the partnership and relationship Roger and his young protege enjoyed.

Holding a work ethic second to none, Roger was responsible for the catchphrase we all attribute to Mayweather from his days as being the number one fighter of his generation.

Roger’s sad death at the age of 58 last week was felt all around the boxing world.

Salita painted the picture as Floyd gave away 60 pounds and more to a fighter at the Top Rank Gym in the early 2000s.

“When we were in the gym, it was like after one of Floyd’s fights. We were just hanging out. This guy comes into the gym. A heavyweight. He’s like, ‘I want to get some boxing’,” Salita explained to Elie Seckbach.

“He was just like talking a lot of smack and nobody had gotten picked to spar, so Floyd was like, ‘Leonard (Ellerbe) get my stuff from the car!’

“Leonard went to the car, got his gear and Floyd got in the ring with him (the heavyweight).

“Thirty seconds in and going his (famous) shoulder roll and that, he hits this guy with a body shot and drops the guy. He was a heavyweight and the guy could fight.

“Then Roger said, ‘if you’re a real fighter you get in there and you fight’. And that’s what Floyd did. It takes that spirit. Training since you are a kid, to have that kind of mindset to be a great fighter.”

😂 true story, lots of very good memories w @Dsalita, respect💯 https://t.co/v8wItrJe9o — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) March 23, 2020









ROGER

Adding further kudos to Roger, Salita said: “You know, something great like Floyd Mayweather (and Roger) doesn’t happen by accident. I witnessed how hard they worked.

“How hard they trained and the routine they established. Every day was different. But the same in some ways.

“The same level of intensity, the routine they had and the work they put in together. Roger was a big, big part of that.”

Guiding Floyd to the very top of his game, Roger’s place in boxing history is certainly assured forevermore.