British Board to consider extending boxing suspension at end of April

World Boxing News

The British Boxing Board of Control has ratified a boxing suspension until the end of April and will consider extending further into May or June.

Boxing fans were crushed to learn all events in March and April were called off by the Board as a pledge of doctor supervision could not be promised.

Having no medical attention at fights is a big no-no for everyone concerned. All NHS staff would be needed on deck to tackle coronavirus.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn was one of the first to release a statement on a lack of doctors being available.

“The health and safety of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans involved with our events is the top priority for Matchroom Boxing and we thank everyone for their understanding.

“We look forward to bringing world-class boxing events back to these shores. As soon as it is safe to do so.

“Our thoughts are with everybody affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at this difficult time.”

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

MONITOR

Furthermore, the BBBofC will monitor what happens after April. This includes suspending further events into the summer.

“Following further Government and Medical Authorities advice the British Boxing Board of Control has decided that the suspension of Boxing Tournaments under the BBBofC jurisdiction remains in place until the end of April. Further consideration will then be given,” said the BBBofC on Monday.

“We will continue to follow Government and the Medical Authorities advice and keep the situation under review.

“The BBBofC would like to emphasise our thoughts are with everyone affected by Covid-19.”







FUTURE

As WBN previously stated, the likes of Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev and even the rearranged Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce clash have no guarantees of going ahead.

These next three months are going to be critical for the future of British boxing in 2020. How the disease progresses by June will be key to getting some sort of normality back.

United States fans are in much the same boat as the UK. Nobody is expecting COVID-19 to go away anytime soon.

Getting people back to work is a top priority after the twelve-week isolation period for older people is over. But with boxing relying on medical personnel at the core of the sport, it’s more likely to be the fans of our great sport who are asked to wait longer than most.