Amir Khan among several big names eligible for WBC shot at Errol Spence

World Boxing News

📸 Philip Sharkey

Former super-lightweight king and pound for pound star Amir Khan is firmly back in contention for a WBC title shot at the welterweight limit.

Khan is now rated twelve by the WBC which means a crack at Errol Spence Jr. could happen in a voluntary capacity.

On the back of defeating Billy Dib in July 2019, Khan remains on the cusp on being chosen by ‘The Truth’ – who is a unified champion.

Currently, Spence has obligations to follow through with the IBF but could pick Khan for a WBC shot in his next fight – if he so wishes.

Looking at the current standings, Khan is alongside the likes of Danny Garcia, Mikey Garcia, Keith Thurman and Josesito Lopez in contention.

Number one contender is Shawn Porter, on the back of his epic battle with Spence in 2019.

The pair laid into each other in an instant classic and could certainly meet again at some point in the future.

For Briton Khan, the opportunity to fight for one more world title as his career winds down would be too much to turn down.

Once the current climate looks brighter, Khan will surely be hoping to land Spence in what would be a high-profile battle stateside.

Ex-140 pound title-holder Maurice Hooker is rated by the WBC a little prematurely but is expected to fully move up in weight by the end of the year.

Khan’s fellow countryman Josh Kelly sneaks into the March ratings despite not yet completing Clean Boxing Program formalities, according to the WBC.

WBC WELTERWEIGHT RANKINGS

(March 2020)

CHAMPION: ERROL SPENCE

1/ Shawn Porter US

2/ Danny Garcia US SILVER

3/ Yordenis Ugas Cuba

4/ Mikey Garcia US

5/ Keith Thurman US

6/ David Avanesyan Russia EBU

7/ Vergil Ortiz Jr. US

8/ Kudratillo Abdukakhorov Uzbekistan

9/ Josesito Lopez US

10/ Sergey Lipinets Kazakhstan

11/ Maurice Hooker US

12/ Amir Khan GB INTL

13/ Egidijus Kavaliauskas Lithuania/US

14/ Sebastian Formella Germany * CBP/P

15/ Josh Kelly GB * CBP/P





VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16/ Kiryl Relikh Belarussia

17/ Ray Robinson US

18/ Mikael Zewski Canada

19/ Alexis Rocha US AMERICA

20/ Jaron Ennis US

21/ Santiago Dominguez Mexico/US USNBC

22/ Thulani Mbenge South Africa

23/ Ahmed El Mousaoui France

24/ Abel Ramos US

25/ Chris Van Heerden South Africa

26/ Omar Figueroa Mexico/US

27/ Adrian Granados US

28/ Alessandro Riguccini Italy SILVER Interim

29/ Custio Clayton Canada

30/ Mauricio Pintor Mexico CONTINENTAL LATINO

31/ Radzhab Butaev Russia

32/ Nursultan Zhangabayev Kazakhstan

33/ Daniyar Yeleussinov Kazakhstan

34/ Riku Nagahama Japan OPBF

35/ Rashidi Ellis US

36/ Ivan Golub Ukraine/US USNBC

37/ Jon Miguez Spain YOUTH

38/ Chris Jenkins GB BBBofC/COMM

39/ Danny Ball GB INTL SILVER

40/ Kenbati Haiyilao China ABCO

Key: * CBP/P = Not completed Clean Boxing Program forms

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.