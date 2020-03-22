WBSS virtual tournament pits Mike Tyson vs Butterbean in fantasy bout

Ringside

Mike Tyson has been pitted against Butterbean in a barnstorming virtual match-up as part of a World Boxing Super Series fantasy competition.

The sensational line-up and truly unbelievable quarter-finals for the ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament were revealed at a draw Sunday afternoon on @wbsuperseries’ social channels by Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer of the eWBSS.

The draw ended up with four match-ups between eight of the most recognizable heavyweights from boxing history.

Quarter-finals:

Muhammad Ali vs Evander Holyfield

Lennox Lewis vs Joe Fraizer

Mike Tyson vs Eric ‘Butterbean’ Esch

George Foreman vs David Haye

Tournament No 1 seed Muhammad Ali opens the ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament against Evander Holyfield. The clash goes down Monday 23rd March at 5pm (GMT).

The ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends tournament’ will be simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’.

LIVE

The entire ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament will be live-streamed exclusively on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 5pm (GMT).

Bouts will happen every day from Monday 23rd March until the final on Sunday 29th March.

“In these testing and uncertain times, the world is facing unprecedented challenges as we unite against the coronavirus,” said Kalle Sauerland.

“With this ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament, we hope we can provide a much-needed distraction for fight fans around the world.

“Stay safe. Stay out of trouble!”

#StayAtHome #ProtectYourselfAtAllTimes