Bob Arum tells Eddie Hearn, ‘stay off TV, stop speculating on nonsense’

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has told Eddie Hearn to stay out of Tyson Fury’s business as the WBC heavyweight champion heads towards a third fight with Deontay Wilder.

Arum reacted to Matchroom boss Hearn constantly commenting on other people’s fighters on matters that are yet to begin to transpire.

When Fury regained a version of the world title, Hearn took literally minutes to tweet about his future.

Since then, Hearn has been consistently in the media making assumptions on Fury and attempting to make fights on social channels.

Clearly, Arum has had enough. Speaking to IFL TV, the 88-year-old gave Hearn both barrels.

“We have to be cognizant of the participant’s feelings. The people’s feelings,” Arum told IFL TV. “We can’t start making projections based on ‘what if?’ That’s really harmful.

“So I would advise my friend Eddie Hearn to button his lip.

“It may be hard for him to keep out of the papers, and to keep out of the television. But he’s got to do it.”

FURY

On recent accusations made against Fury by a farmer, Arum added: “He can’t keep speculating based on nonsense. That’s nonsensical, and he shouldn’t do it.

“I’ve read about the allegations. They’re so far-fetched.

“Why now, when Fury’s won the championship, does this guy open up his mouth?

“It seems to me to be totally beyond the pale and ridiculous.”

In the past, Arum has been highly critical of Hearn’s practices. Despite this, the veteran has no problem working with Hearn on making the bouts fans want to see.

Obviously, Fury vs Joshua is the one UK fans want. It may be at least twelve months before that blockbuster can even get off the ground, though.







MANDATORY

Fury has a third clash with Wilder on the horizon following by a mandatory against Dillian Whyte.

For his part, Joshua must face Kubrat Pulev and then Oleksandr Usyk before even contemplating Fury.

Therefore, it’s a bit long-winded for Hearn to be calling for the pair to begin negotiations without even asking the relevant governing bodies if it’s possible to make without losing belts.

Once coronavirus is out of the way, and boxing resumes, more will come to light on when it might be able to happen.

It may transpire that two years are possibly more likely than one.