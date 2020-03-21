Discussion: How credible is Tyson Fury drug test farmer?

World Boxing News

This week’s episode of the Black Eye Barber Shop Show sees a delicate subject addressed involving heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

On the back of WBC President stating his belief that a wild boar farmer making accusations against Fury had ‘zero credibility’, co-hosts Johnny Nelson and Richard Poxon went over the finer details with journalist James Shield.

Sulaiman had exclusively given WBN his view on the matter, in which the farmer claims to have been offered £25,000 to lie about a failed drug test.

“I have little knowledge of the allegations,” Sulaiman told World Boxing News. “But I wonder what credibility such person could have when he claims wrongdoing when it was him doing it!

“He has admitted to receiving the money to lie. In my eyes, he has zero credibility.

UK promoter Frank Warren had joined Sulaiman in dismissing those allegations.

“The farmer making these outrageous allegations sent me a letter last October. It was full of errors and basically telling me he had committed perjury by signing statements under oath and lying. “When I called him, he asked for money. I told him to clear off and get in contact with UKAD. He chose not to speak to UKAD but instead speak to a newspaper.

“How anybody can take this man seriously is beyond belief. Tyson has never met this man in his life. What a load of rubbish.”

Black Eye Barber Shop Show is hosted by former world cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson and boxing promoter Richard Poxon.

