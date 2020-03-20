WATCH: Comical picture-in-picture as Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder share kisses, waves and fingers

World Boxing News

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a little light relief is needed and comes in the form of a viral clip between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder last month.

As the pair prepared to weigh-in for their high-profile rematch, cameras rolled backstage in their respective dressing rooms.

Little known to both was the fact they would have picture-in-picture as they awaited the call to hit scales.

Fury, ever the joker, began blowing kisses to Wilder’s other half Telli Swift, continuously until he got the required response.

It came in the form of a subtle middle finger from ‘The Bronze Bomber’ as the American scratched his face.

‘The Gypsy King’ then upped the ante by adopting the same pose as Wilder as he lent over Telli. Fury began playing with his family member’s hair as they cuddled.

Telli was amused by the antics before Wilder began rubbing and slapping his backside until Fury broke out into laughter.

Throwback to when @Tyson_Fury spotted that Deontay Wilder was on the same weigh in feed as him 😂 pic.twitter.com/FlfGm3SxJ5 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) March 18, 2020

It’s a testament to the fighters. They could always manage a laugh and a joke in between berating each other for the cameras.

Mutual respect was there from day one, no matter what either said to each other in the build-up.

Fury had said: “Well, we won’t have to wait long to find out, will we? So it’s not very long to see if I’m bluffing or I’m telling the truth.

KINGS

Wilder stated in the run-up: “I’m fully focused on what’s coming up now. I always say I never look past a fight but I do look through them.

“This fight means so much to me. At this point in time, this is about me and Fury all these other guys will still be here after this fight.

“I’ll still be here after this fight. I’ll still be the king after this fight. And then we can go from there. But at this moment in time, it’s truly about me and Fury.

“This is our time, this is our date. This is where we solve it all after we left you guys confused about what happened.”

As the dust settled, it was clearly evident after the second encounter was over.

Roll on the trilogy.