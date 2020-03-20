Oscar De La Hoya calls on WBC to alter Alejandra Jimenez title decision

World Boxing News

Golden Boy Chairman Oscar De La Hoya has called on the WBC to follow the WBO in reinstating Franchon Crews-Dezurn over Alejandra Jimenez.

Following their recent bout, Jimenez was flagged for an adverse finding after ripping away both versions of the title from Crews-Dezurn.

An investigation was immediately launched, culminating in the WBO stripping Jimenez and handing the belt back to Crews-Dezurn.

It was expected the WBC would do the same, although a statement outlined they favored a vacant championship bout.

“(The WBC) maintain the provisional suspension of recognition of Alejandra Jimenez as WBC World Champion. And order a bout between Ms. Crews-Dezurn and the highest-rated available contender in the division for the WBC Female Super Middleweight World Championship.

“Furthermore, Once the investigative and adjudicative process of Ms. Jimenez’s adverse finding is concluded, then the WBC will determine Ms. Jimenez’s definitive status in the WBC and in her division.”







De La Hoya commented by saying: “Justice has been served. The WBO has made the correct decision due to reinstating ‘The Heavy-Hitting Diva’ as its super middleweight world champion.

“Although these things take time, it is always great to see justice in action, especially in the sport that I love the most.

“We hope that others follow suit in recognizing her as the champion, and we look forward to her ring return in the near future.”

That WBO action De La Hoya spoke of, was confirmed in on Thursday. They said: “The WBO World Championship Committee hereby strips Ms. Alejandra Jimenez of her WBO Female Super Middleweight Championship Title and it reinstates WBO Female Participant Ms. Franchon Crews-Dezurn as the official WBO Female Super Middleweight Champion.”

“Ms. Jimenez was granted a final five (5) day timeframe to provide any supporting evidence in her defense as to why we should not declare the WBO Female Super Middleweight title “Vacant.”

Furthermore, WBC chiefs are expected to name the opponent for Crews-Dezurn in the coming weeks.