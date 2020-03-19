Francis Chua agrees WBC terms to fight Vietnam legend Nguyen Van Hai

RINGSIDE

Great breaking news as Australia’s Francis Chua agrees to terms with the WBC sanctioning body and Victory 8 to fight Vietnam legend Nguyen Van Hai. The fight to take place in Manila on May 9 will be for the prestigious WBC Australasia lightweight title.

“It’s an exciting time in my career, and I see the Australasian title as a springboard for bigger fights. I don’t know anything about my Viet opponent, but I am sure that fighting him in Manila will be easier than fighting him in Vietnam.

“For sure, I come to win and I expect to win, but will give him the respect that I give all my opponents. I will give the fans a great show.” said Chua today.

Perth boxer Chua boast an excellent record of 7 wins in 8 fights, his lone loss being a controversial points decision to top flight Australian boxer Kye MacKenzie.

Chua had previously upset MacKenzie’s tilt at a world title shot against Vasyl Lomachenko, when he beat the WBO #2 in front of a 40,000 crowd as undercard to a Jeff Horn bout in Brisbane.

This is a huge opportunity for Vietnam and Victory 8 star Nguyen Van Hai, where a win moves the champion boxer into world calculations.

The task looms large for what appears to be an overmatched Hai, who currently sits at 3 and 0 in the pro ranks, but he has been a multiple national champion and SEA Games medallist in the amateurs.

Francis Chua is the only man standing in his way.