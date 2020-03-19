Coronavirus, family tragedies halt Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II

Phil Jay

Floyd Mayweather has had a lot to deal with over the past few days and was still mourning his ex-girlfriend and mother of his children when a second bombshell hit.

Uncle Roger, aged only 58, died after a long battle with diabetes on March 17.

The pair conquered the world together in a lengthy collaboration. The partnership saw Floyd become the number one fighter on the planet and of his generation.

Floyd and Roger were inseparable at times, meaning this latest devastation has rocked the former pound for pound king’s world.

WBN speculated recently that Pacquiao taking a year out was a continued indication that the Filipino was waiting on word from Floyd for a rematch. But these latest family tragedies may now see Mayweather call off any plans to fight again.

Pacquiao may be forced to move on. Turning to a back-up shortlist of opponents including Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia and Errol Spence.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis would have pushed back ‘MayPac 2’ anyway. Although everything would be dependent on how Floyd feels about the situation at that time.

Predictions of COVID-19 peaking in some parts of the world around June could delay every major fight in the world until July or August – at the earliest.

Right now, nobody really knows how things will transpire. And as per usual, no-one can second-guess how Mayweather is feeling.

His universe is obviously crushed, as several social media posts would point out. Facing Pacquiao, or Conor McGregor – for that matter, will be the last thing on his mind.

It’s shattering double-blow for Mayweather. That’s considering he recently returned back from a trip to Europe where he risked contracting coronavirus in order to interact with his fans.

A ‘Legendary Icon’ European Tour went ahead as planned, with Mayweather simply donning gloves as he fulfilled every single request for a photo and handshake.

The completion of the agreed trip still continued – even when Floyd learned of Josie Harris passing away.

UNCERTAINTY

Like the vast majority of boxers around the world, Pacquiao will have to wait until the current climate stabilizes fully before arranging bouts.

But his decision not to fight late in 2019 could now be seen as a slight mistake. Pacquiao turned 41 in December, and on advice from the World Health Organization, may not be allowed back in the ring until he’s approaching 42.

A huge chunk of his later career which the Filipino Senator will never get back.