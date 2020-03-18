What happens if Deontay Wilder KO’s Tyson Fury in trilogy bout?

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder will have the opportunity to gain revenge against Tyson Fury in a match-up many now believe the American cannot win.

Despite amassing one of the best knockout records in recent memory, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is all but being written off from putting any further dent in Fury’s reign as king.

A ferocious twelfth round blitzkrieg on Fury’s jaw in fight one is now a faded memory for some, who see ‘The Gypsy King’ repeating the feat of one month ago later this year.

Fury came out with bad intentions at the MGM Grand. The 31-year-old used all his superior strength and grit to grapple, push and pummel Wilder to the canvas.

Unfortunately for the now ex-WBC heavyweight champion, he had no answer. Either something was wrong with Wilder or he’s simply no match for Fury when he’s fully fit.

So which one is it? – Well, Wilder has been roundly criticized for his excuses post-fight – and rightly so – for a portion of them.

Since that loss, the first of his career, Wilder has reclused apart from one single statement on his social media channels.

Wilder vowed to be back stronger than ever and fully intends to gain revenge on Fury.

Should he be successful against the odds, the Olympic bronze medalist would open a huge can of worms in the top division.

A fourth fight, whether it happens immediately or not, will firmly be on the cards. The saga would read 1-1-1 with a KO apiece. Another installment would definitely be required.

It won’t necessarily have to happen in 2020, though. Fury could easily move on to a UK blockbuster with Anthony Joshua, before returning for a quadrilogy battle.

Even AJ could put himself in the frame by inflicting a second loss on Fury and making a fourth clash with Wilder an improbability. Fury would have to get back in the win column first, leaving Wilder and Joshua to collide in the summer of 2021.







ACES

But that blueprint is understandably pie in the sky right now. Fury holds all the aces and is in control of his own destiny.

If he takes apart his main rival in the same manner as last time, questions will then be asked of Wilder’s future at 36.

Meanwhile, Fury will almost certainly meet Joshua in what could be the final chapter of his career.