How long will coronavirus postpone boxing? – Full updated fight schedule

Promoters have been lumbered with a massive headache of late as the boxing schedule takes a hit due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Several fights set for March and April have been moved or postponed until further notice as fans get used to having no combat sport until at least May.
Watching what was happening around the world in late February, World Boxing News rightly predicted early on that our sport would be canceled for the next few months.
The closure could also continue into June and July as COVID-19 reaches its peak around that time.
For now, the major US and UK promoters are working hard to give the community some hope that top events will go ahead as soon as possible.
Below, WBN gives a full update of which major events have been given a new date.
Our March 19 and March 28 events, which were scheduled at Avalon Hollywood and the Forum respectively, have officially been postponed.
We will work with state and local officials. As well as our venue and broadcast partners to determine the best course of action. – Golden Boy
Tickets will remain valid for the new date. However, people who cannot attend the new date due to the switch can obtain a refund from their original point of purchase. – Frank Warren
Matchroom Boxing USA’s event at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on April 17 has been cancelled. This is due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Matchroom Boxing USA is exploring alternative options around staging the event. That includes a rescheduled date. Fans should visit their point of sale for ticket refunds.
Premier Boxing Champions scheduled events for March and April have been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date – PBC
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Top Rank has postponed all events scheduled for March and April. We are monitoring the situation closely. We will reschedule the shows as soon as it’s safe and reasonable to do so. – Top Rank
World Champion Josh Taylor’s homecoming, scheduled for May 2 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow will no longer take place on this date.
Refunds are available from the point of purchase.
We (Top Rank) are currently working with the SSE Hydro to certainly identify a suitable alternative date to reschedule the event for the Scottish fans. – Frank Warren
Not officially announced yet
At this moment, it’s far too early to tell if events in May, June or July will go ahead despite any changes. Coronavirus is an ongoing situation.