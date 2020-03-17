Two more events postponed due to coronavirus stipulations

RINGSIDE

Star Boxing announced today that its boxing show “Catskills Clash” III at Resorts World Catskills scheduled for Friday, April 17 will be postponed to a later date due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

JOE DEGUARDIA, President of Star Boxing stated: “After consultation, we (Star Boxing and Resorts World Catskills) recognize that the safety of the boxers, fans and staffing is our ultimate concern and we join the rest of New York, and the World, in the collaborative effort to contain and fight this virus. Our thoughts and prayers are with all and we will advise of the rescheduled date in due time.”

Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date or refunded at the original point of purchase should refund be desired.

MAY 2

In accordance with prevailing medical opinion regarding COVID19, Three Lions Promotions (TLP) is postponing its May 2 event at the Hamilton Convention Centre. The show, headlined by Jessie “Rock” Wilcox, is rescheduled for June 27 at the same venue.

“The medical community is urging social distancing,” explained TLP Managing Director Daniel Otter. “A boxing event is a bustling environment, so it’s best we hold off for a couple months to see how things unfold. We want to do everything possible to help prevent the continued spread of this virus.”

Tickets already purchased for May 2 will be honoured on June 27 or, alternatively, ticket holders can receive a refund.