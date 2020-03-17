Serge Michel disappointed by Golden Contract delay – but remains focused

Ringside

Serge Michel (10-1, 7 KOs) will no longer compete in MTK Global’s Golden Contract semi-final this Friday night at the legendary York Hall in London due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michel booked his place in the semi-final of the Golden Contract tournament with an excellent performance that saw him drop Tommy Philbin twice on route to a wide unanimous decision victory in December, and was due to find out his semi-final opponent at today’s live draw.

Having travelled over to England for fight week, a disappointed Michel will now return to Germany and reunite with his family as he awaits a new date.

“I am very disappointed that I won’t be fighting on Friday,” said Michel. “I have had an excellent camp and I was excited to fight in London at the York Hall and to book my place in the final of the Golden Contract tournament.

“The most important thing is people’s health and I hope everyone stays safe during this time and looks after their loved ones.

“Not being able to fight now has only motivated me even more. Once boxing is allowed again I will make up for lost time and I will win this tournament!”







The ongoing pandemic in the UK means that the full weight of medical care must be thrown behind the NHS.

Team Sauerland and MTK Global fully support all decisions taken to ensure people get the best advice, treatment and care as soon as possible.

The #GoldenContract light-heavyweight semi-finals will take place at a later date.