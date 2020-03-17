Matchroom Boxing confirm rescheduling plans for three major UK events

World Boxing News

Matchroom Boxing has confirmed new dates for some shows after the coronavirus outbreak caused mayhem to a busy upcoming schedule.

The UK portion of the company, which is contracted to televise on Sky Sports, will now attempt to bolster what is set to be a massive summer.

A trio of big British dates was affected as Matchroom spell out what the future holds.

“Following advice from the Government and the BBBoC relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing has postponed all events scheduled to be taking place in March and April.

“This includes David Avanesyan vs. Josh Kelly at The O2 in London on March 28. Plus, Lewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez at the Utilita Arena Newcastle on April 4. Also Terri Harper vs. Natasha Jonas at the Doncaster Dome on April 24.

“Fights scheduled to take place on the Avanesyan vs. Kelly show will be merged into future cards. Ticket refunds for March 28 available at the original point of purchase.

“Ritson’s clash with Vazquez has been rescheduled to Saturday June 27th. Harper’s all-British World Title showdown with Jonas has also been rescheduled to June. A date will be confirmed shortly.

“Tickets will be valid for these rescheduled dates or refunds will be available from your point of purchase. Further events may also be subject to change.

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

SAFETY

“The health and safety of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans involved with our events is the top priority for Matchroom Boxing and we thank everyone for their understanding.

“We look forward to bringing world-class boxing events back to these shores as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Our thoughts are with everybody affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at this difficult time.”







Avanesyan vs Kelly has a plethora of opportunities to choose from as the likes of Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin, Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev all take place on Pay-Per-View in May and June.

Whether Whyte vs Povetkin and Usyk vs Chisora remain on is still under debate as the government may move to extend the advice until June or later.