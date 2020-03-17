Golden Contract Boxing Tournament the next casualty of coronavirus

Ringside

MTK Global has confirmed the Golden Contract event scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Full refunds will be available from point of sale.

We would like to place on record our thanks to our broadcast partners at Sky Sports and ESPN+ as well as the British Boxing Board of Control, all officials and staff who worked so hard towards putting the show on amid challenging circumstances.

Throughout the build-up, the interests of the fighters were at the forefronts of both our minds and our efforts to go ahead in the knowledge each and every pay-day is important for them and the families they provide for.







The ongoing pandemic in the UK means that the full weight of medical care must be thrown behind the NHS and we fully support all decisions taken to ensure people get the best advice, treatment and care as soon as possible.

The #GoldenContract light-heavyweight semi-finals will take place at a later date and we look forward to bringing big-time boxing back to as many venues and as many TV screens as quickly as we can. In the meantime, we hope you all stay safe.