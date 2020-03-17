Dubois vs Joyce and Josh Taylor delayed, Herring vs Frampton confirmed

World Boxing News

📸 Action Images/Adam Holt

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has announced changes to the upcoming clashes involving Daniel Dubois, Joe Joyce (Dubois vs Joyce)and Josh Taylor.

Along with the rejig of bouts already in place, Warren has confirmed Jamel Herring vs Carl Frampton for the summer.

But obviously dependent on developments with the coronavirus outbreak.

Warren said: “Following the guidelines and advisory measures announced by both the Government and The British Boxing Board of Control, Queensberry Promotions feel it would be inappropriate to proceed with any forthcoming Boxing promotions in front of live audiences during April and May.

“The Coronavirus situation is evolving rapidly. We will continue to follow the Government’s guidelines to ensure the Health and Safety of the paying public, staff and the participants.

“Regarding the two events we currently have on sale, we can confirm the following:

“The ‘Seek and Destroy’ Event being headlined by Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce on April 11 at the O2 Arena has now been rescheduled to Saturday, July 11. It will still be at the O2 Arena.

“Tickets will remain valid for the new date. However, people who cannot attend the new date can obtain a refund from their original point of purchase.

“World Champion Josh Taylor’s homecoming, scheduled for May 2 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow will no longer take place on this date.

“Refunds are available from the point of purchase. We are currently working with the SSE Hydro, Top Rank and MTK Global to identify a suitable alternative date to reschedule the event for the Scottish fans.







HERRING vs FRAMPTON

“Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank have already reached an agreement for Carl Frampton to challenge Jamel Herring. They will fight for the WBO World Super-Featherweight Championship in Belfast in June.

“This event was due to be announced this week. At this moment in time, we are still hopeful of being able to stage this event in June.

“However, we will monitor the ever-changing landscape surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic. Details of the date, venue, and location will be announced in due course.”

In line with every other promoter around the world, it means boxing is basically suspended until May – at the very earliest.