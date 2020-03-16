Frank Warren, Top Rank, MTK Global statement on Tyson Fury future

World Boxing News

The future of Tyson Fury has been addressed after several stories broke regarding the two-time heavyweight champion over the weekend.

Firstly, alongside sensationalized headlines, Fury has been the subject of continued speculation over a UK blockbuster with Anthony Joshua.

Claims of a potential trip to Australia have also been taking up column inches over the past few days.

Fury is a hot topic in the world of boxing, although all three representatives of ‘The Gypsy King’ have urged caution to fans on the reports.

“Due to the publication of a number of misleading and misrepresentative statements and articles made by third parties relating to Tyson Fury, the following statement is made jointly by MTK Global, Top Rank and Queensberry Promotions,” read the information.

“Tyson Fury is the globally recognized number one heavyweight in the world. The current Lineal, WBC and Ring Magazine champion.

“As things stand, Tyson is contracted to a third fight with former WBC world champion Deontay Wilder.

“Any statement made regarding negotiations, talks, venues or any other bout should be disregarded.

“Top Rank, MTK Global and Queensberry Promotions have and will continue to work in close conjunction with each other to deliver Tyson Fury the best opportunities to enhance his career and earnings.

“This will require each party, as well as Tyson Fury himself, to continue to work together as a team to explore and negotiate any and all future possibilities.

“The collaboration has thus far seen Tyson Fury enter into one of the most lucrative contracts in boxing history and become a global phenomenon. Tyson Fury reclaimed his rightful position atop the heavyweight division.”







DUBAI

On a possible fight in the Middle East, which may or may not involve Joshua, Fury’s trio of backers refused to rule anything out.

“Many options have presented themselves in the Middle East for such bouts. Any meetings regarding this subject will be held in Dubai with all of the necessary parties.

“Any updates regarding future fights will only be made through official channels. We will continue to deliver boxing fans the biggest and best fights involving “The Gypsy King.”

The Wilder saga was due to end in July at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The latest coronavirus crisis is almost certainly going to change that.