Discussion: Why Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua ‘will not fight for 2-3 years’

Daydreaming about the potential for a Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua blockbuster battle happening as early as 2020 has been happening since February.

Once Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in seven rounds to join AJ as a two-time heavyweight champion talk was immediately directed to a possible UK super-fight.

Mainly by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, but none-the-less, it became part of social media buzz.

Fury facing Joshua would no doubt be the biggest British fight for some years. An undisputed top division battle into the bargain.

But will it actually be able to happen anytime soon?

The lads on the latest episode of the Black Eye Barber Shop Show discussed this on their channel.

Johnny Nelson and Richard Poxon are certain the clash is off the menu, maybe even until 2023. Certainly on hold for the next two years.

Mandatories, rematches and the desire to maximize interest could see Fury and Joshua keep each other at arm’s length for now.

Joshua has to fight Kubrat Pulev, Oleksandr Usyk and then has orders for future clashes with Robert Helenius and Charles Martin to deal with.

Also, a WBA stipulation on the horizon.

On the other hand, Fury has Deontay Wilder in his midst. A saga which may not be over for another year if Wilder gains revenge.

Add to that gripes between promotional companies and it could a long-haul situation.

Nelson and Poxon went over the finer details of their views, believing UK fans will be disappointed as they wait for signatures on dotted lines.

