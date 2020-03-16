Angel and Chavez Barrientes among winners in Tijuana, Mexico

RINGSIDE

📷 Kyte Monroe

Angel and Chavez Barrientes, as well as their stablemate Demler “DJ” Zamora lll, all won this past Saturday night at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico.

Chavez Barrientes (2-0, 2 KOs) picked up the second win of his professional career knocking out his opponent in the first round. Chavez, who campaigns at super bantamweight, has won every fight by way of knockout in his career.

“It feels great to get the knockout,” said Chavez Barrientes. “To fight on the same card as my brother, and for both of us to get knockout wins, was awesome. I am going to stay active and look to fight again soon.”

Super bantamweight Angel Barrientes (2-0, 2 KO) won via a third-round knockout after dropping his opponent once in the first round, and again in the second. His opponent’s corner threw in the towel in round three after taking to much punishment.

“I am really happy with the performance, my opponent was tough,” said Barrientes, the 17-year-old boxing prospect. “I am confident in my ability and I know when I make my USA debut it will be special. I’m hoping to fight in America in my next fight.”

Also featured on the card, super featherweight DJ Zamora lll (3-0, 2 KOs) won a four-round unanimous decision. Zamora dominated the fight for the entire four rounds.

“It was a great fight to get me to where I need to go,” said the 16-year-old Las Vegas standout. “I am improving with each fight and this was a fight that will make me better.”