Sky Sports move to assure UK fans coronavirus will NOT cancel boxing

World Boxing News

Sky Sports have offered their perspective on the ongoing coronavirus as boxing fans worry they will not see the sport on screens for some time.

As the world begins shutting down in order to combat this deadly new disease, the UK boxing community is uneasy at the prospect of no top action.

The whole of the March schedule is set to be called off, with the World Boxing Super Series Final the most high profile casualty next week.

Fedor Chudinov vs Isaac Chilemba, set to take place in Russia, is currently still on – although there are no guarantees that will remain the case.

All the lower United Kingdom events go ahead, as things stand, but it seems a ban on crowds over the next few days will give promoters a big decision to make.

Luis Nery is due to headline Las Vegas on March 28. The fight also stays under a cloud of uncertainty.

British fans, known as some of the most passionate in the world, have been assured by a Sky blanket statement on all their televised sport commitments.

“Sky Sports is working closely with all our partners to better understand the impact on the annual sporting calendar,” said Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster.

“We recognise that it is a fast-moving situation and we are working at speed to ensure we continue to deliver for all of our customers.

“A number of sporting events have been postponed, but not cancelled, so we expect to be able to show these when they are rescheduled.

“Therefore, our live schedule is likely to look different for a period of time. As more information becomes available, we will continue to provide updates to all of our customers.”







SUMMER

Boxing is likely to lose several events over the next few weeks once tougher measures are brought in by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As World Boxing News warned before hysteria hit over the last 48 hours, it’s going to be a rough ride ahead, potentially until June.

Anthony Joshua’s mandatory clash with Kubrat Pulev would be a 50-50 shot to even happen on that date, at this point in time.

Any other shows before that date are looking more and more likely to be pushed back.