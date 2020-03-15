Frank Warren laughs off suggestions Tyson Fury career is in jeopardy

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

Frank Warren has brushed off sensational UK media claims against Tyson Fury as nothing more than an attempt for financial gain.

A story written by a UK tabloid was released late on Saturday night, accusing Fury and his cousin Hughie of being behind a payment offer to a farmer.

The suggestion is that Tyson and Hughie had one of their aides made a £25,000 proposition to a 70-year-old wild boar rearer to substantiate their story on a failed drug test.

Both boxers blamed contaminated meat for the adverse findings, although Tyson and Hughie served a two-year ban anyway. Therefore, a second UK Anti-Doping punishment would be unlikely.

Dramatic headlines of Fury’s career being under threat have been bandied around, something Frank Warren has laughed off.

He said: “The farmer making these outrageous allegations sent me a letter last October. It was full of errors and basically telling me he had committed perjury by signing statements under oath and lying.

“When I called him, he asked for money. I told him to clear off and get in contact with UKAD. He chose not to speak to UKAD but instead speak to a newspaper.

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

“How anybody can take this man seriously is beyond belief. Tyson has never met this man in his life. What a load of rubbish.

“We’ll leave this with UKAD to look into and don’t expect it to go any further.

“It looks like while the football season has been paused, there’s nothing to write about and silly season has instead commenced.“







TARGETED

World Boxing News published an article Sunday morning on Fury once again being targeted by sections of the UK media.

Much like the last time Fury reached the summit of the sport in 2015, attempts have begun to tear him down. It seems to be happening all over again.

No matter how much Fury tries to change his life, there’s a portion who don’t want him anywhere near the public’s affections.

On the face of it, this seems a feeble attempt to derail Fury’s current adulation. The problem is, it could lead to further fishing for something else to end his career.

Warren is clearly having none of it, though as Fury himself chooses to completely ignore the story when posting on social media recently. The right thing to do.