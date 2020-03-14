Discussion: Why there’s NO BENEFIT to Tyson Fury gloves allegations

World Boxing News

Showtime

On last week’s Black Eye Barber Shop Show, co-hosts Johnny Nelson and Richard Poxon spoke to world-rated Kid Galahad on the subject of Tyson Fury gloves allegations.

Galahad is on the cusp of fighting for the featherweight crown for a second time. He joined the debate following Fury buzz.

Social media has blown up with videos and tampering suggestions. Mainly coming from the United States. This is after Fury demolished Deontay Wilder in seven rounds.

But the vast majority of the claims are aimed at the first fight. A collision Fury didn’t even win.

Some are stating ‘The Gypsy King’ didn’t put his hand all the way inside his glove. Accusations Nelson and Poxon called BS on.

Demonstrating with a glove themselves, even Galahad aired his view that there would be no benefit to doing this.

Watch the video and listen below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Despite the fact Fury was checked over by Nevada and California State officials for both contests, Fury has still been subjected to what seems to be baseless rumor.

The 31-year-old won fair and square, and in the process completed one of the best comebacks to the top of all time.







Black Eye Barber Shop Show is hosted by former world cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson and boxing promoter Richard Poxon.

Listen to every episode of the Black Eye Barber Shop Show HERE and SUBSCRIBE.

Previous guests and discussions include Billy Sharp, Michael Bentt, Errol Spence vs Kell Brook beef and more…